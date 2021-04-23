Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Gap Up to $67.31

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.31, but opened at $68.83. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares last traded at $68.83, with a volume of 9,816 shares traded.
BUD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.
The company has a market capitalization of $141.61 billion, a PE ratio of -189.81, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.41.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a $0.447 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.29%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 690.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile (NYSE:BUD)
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.