Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Gap Up to $67.31

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.31, but opened at $68.83. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares last traded at $68.83, with a volume of 9,816 shares traded.

BUD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $141.61 billion, a PE ratio of -189.81, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.41.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.59 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a $0.447 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 690.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

