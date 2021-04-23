Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Releases Earnings Results

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $379.78 on Friday. Anthem has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $386.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $354.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $93.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.25%.

ANTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Argus upped their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.48.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

