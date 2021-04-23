Anyswap (ANY) Price Reaches $2.04 on Top Exchanges

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, Anyswap has traded down 32.9% against the dollar. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $37.96 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for $2.04 or 0.00004040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Anyswap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00062437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.35 or 0.00268491 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004083 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00025144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,509.06 or 1.00190374 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.25 or 0.00643184 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.26 or 0.01024050 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.