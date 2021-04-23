APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Mizuho

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on APA. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on APA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna upgraded APA from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on APA from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded APA from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded APA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.66.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. APA has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 4.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average is $16.44.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that APA will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,392.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,520,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,961,000 after acquiring an additional 61,887 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of APA by 1,871.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,964,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of APA by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,472 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,021,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 118,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,859,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,386,000 after acquiring an additional 312,109 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

