Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Receives “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their hold rating on shares of Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APHA. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Aphria from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC cut their price target on Aphria from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Aphria from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Aphria from $15.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Standpoint Research reissued a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Aphria in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Aphria presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.03.

Shares of Aphria stock opened at $13.66 on Monday. Aphria has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.01 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. Aphria’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aphria will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Aphria by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aphria during the 1st quarter valued at $846,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aphria in the 1st quarter worth $1,194,000. Grassi Investment Management grew its position in Aphria by 10.9% during the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aphria in the first quarter worth about $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

