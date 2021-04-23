AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Position Boosted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 81.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,756 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in AppFolio by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,542,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 76.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in AppFolio by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $147.71 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.52 and a 12-month high of $186.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.17.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $72.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.96 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $700,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $5,262,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,350 shares of company stock valued at $10,150,552. Company insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

APPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $145.50.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

