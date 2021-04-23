Appleton Partners Inc. MA Buys 305 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $204,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 482,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,204,000 after buying an additional 107,338 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,838,000 after buying an additional 23,965 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 102,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $214.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.05. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $138.37 and a twelve month high of $217.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

