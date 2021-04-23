Appleton Partners Inc. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Shares of APD opened at $284.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $209.67 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

