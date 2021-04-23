Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $347,000 Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

USMV opened at $72.10 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.26 and its 200 day moving average is $67.23.

