Appleton Partners Inc. MA Reduces Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PPG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.61.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $171.56 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $174.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.23.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

