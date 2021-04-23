AptarGroup’s (ATR) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their neutral rating on shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.83.

NYSE ATR opened at $150.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $99.11 and a twelve month high of $152.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $749.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.10 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. Research analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

In related news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $132,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,688.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $4,255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,513,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,348 shares of company stock worth $5,272,715. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,669,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,143,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in AptarGroup by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,843,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,308,000 after buying an additional 204,164 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in AptarGroup by 25,900.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 162,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,245,000 after buying an additional 161,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in AptarGroup by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 277,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,951,000 after buying an additional 143,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

