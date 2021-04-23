APYSwap (APYS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.20 Million

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 22nd. APYSwap has a total market cap of $13.30 million and $2.20 million worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for about $1.76 or 0.00003516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, APYSwap has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00059312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.07 or 0.00277802 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003586 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00025532 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.52 or 0.00969874 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,739.27 or 0.99359339 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.59 or 0.00636409 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,556,080 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APYSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APYSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

