Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Receives $51.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Arch Resources in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.20. 258,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,648. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Arch Resources has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $58.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The energy company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $360.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.93 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post -7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $26,351.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,589.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.87 per share, for a total transaction of $137,610.00. Insiders have sold a total of 1,422 shares of company stock valued at $69,650 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 8,292.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 38,644 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Arch Resources by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,831 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27,461 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.