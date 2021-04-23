Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $357.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.40 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 16.58%. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.64) earnings per share.

NYSE ARCH traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,509. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average of $42.87. Arch Resources has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $58.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

In other Arch Resources news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.87 per share, for a total transaction of $137,610.00. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $26,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,589.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,422 shares of company stock worth $69,650 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Arch Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

