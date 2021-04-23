Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Ardelyx worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ardelyx by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

ARDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARDX stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $9.23. The firm has a market cap of $808.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a current ratio of 11.72.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.