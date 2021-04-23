Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Shares of ARCC opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.03. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $19.76.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

ARCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.