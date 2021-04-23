Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $51.16 and last traded at $51.70. Approximately 351 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 144,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARGO shares. Compass Point cut shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Argo Group International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $501.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.03 million. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -137.78%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,505,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,164,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,880,000 after buying an additional 123,023 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 22,607 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 227,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Group International Company Profile (NYSE:ARGO)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

