Aries Wealth Management Acquires 763 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Linde by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in Linde by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Linde by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen began coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

LIN stock opened at $288.70 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $172.76 and a 1-year high of $292.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $274.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 57.77%.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.