Aries Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Aries Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 124.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.32 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.66.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.