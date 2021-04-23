Aries Wealth Management Has $452,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Aries Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 17.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $309,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

SPLV opened at $60.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.74 and its 200-day moving average is $56.01. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $45.83 and a 1-year high of $60.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.