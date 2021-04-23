Aries Wealth Management Has $806,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $504,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of WM opened at $134.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.13 and a 52 week high of $136.35.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.58.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.