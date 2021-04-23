Aries Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total transaction of $807,301.61. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Insiders sold a total of 44,998 shares of company stock worth $12,203,375 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $290.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $272.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.18. The company has a market capitalization of $184.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $172.14 and a 1-year high of $293.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

