Arlington Partners LLC Invests $47,000 in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,495 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,287,000 after buying an additional 861,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Capital One Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,249,000 after buying an additional 263,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $467,729,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Capital One Financial by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,934,000 after buying an additional 1,020,742 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $133.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.38 and a 200-day moving average of $104.92. The company has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $51.50 and a 12 month high of $137.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

