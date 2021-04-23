Arlington Partners LLC Takes $54,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 943 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $321,000. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $7,212,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in General Motors by 48.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in General Motors by 39.6% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 20,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 31.6% in the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 201,354 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 48,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GM. Citigroup raised their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.95.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.46. General Motors has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The firm has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

