Arlington Partners LLC Takes $59,000 Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ HOMB opened at $26.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.49. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.70.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $95,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,648.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $243,610 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

