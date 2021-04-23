Arlington Partners LLC Takes $64,000 Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 736 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OXM. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $88.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.80. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $94.72.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $221.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.02 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.26%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.