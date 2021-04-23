Arlington Partners LLC Takes Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,782,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,305,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,258 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,484,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,768,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,790,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,587.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $359,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 494 shares of company stock valued at $25,049 and have sold 48,571 shares valued at $2,444,211. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.84.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $45.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $55.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

