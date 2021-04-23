Arlington Partners LLC Takes Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,802 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $93,764,000 after acquiring an additional 501,517 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,069,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 5,844.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260,191 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after buying an additional 1,238,993 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 742,301 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,829,000 after buying an additional 108,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 636,911 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,866,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on OCFC shares. TheStreet raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

In related news, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $29,835.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $33,532.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,637 shares of company stock worth $636,721. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $25.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.44.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $93.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This is an increase from OceanFirst Financial’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

