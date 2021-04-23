ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Announces Earnings Results

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 68.21% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%.

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $12.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 52.86%.

In related news, CFO James R. Mountain sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $92,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,526.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert C. Hain purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $102,564.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,485.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jonestrading increased their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

