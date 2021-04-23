ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 68.21%.

Shares of ARR opened at $12.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14. The company has a market capitalization of $812.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.07. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $12.53.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

In other news, CFO James R. Mountain sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,526.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert C. Hain bought 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $102,564.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $218,485.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.56.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.