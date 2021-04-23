ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 68.21%.

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $12.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 52.86%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARR. Jonestrading increased their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

In other news, CFO James R. Mountain sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $92,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,470 shares in the company, valued at $927,526.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Hain purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $102,564.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,485.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

