Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Sets New 1-Year High at $99.61

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $99.61 and last traded at $99.59, with a volume of 2720 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.76.

AWI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.90.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -62.27, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.19 and its 200-day moving average is $80.23.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 11,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $1,047,039.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,530.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,637 shares of company stock worth $2,810,173. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.