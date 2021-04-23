Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $266,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 11.0% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 29,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 221.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 39,508 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $302,814.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,809,208.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Alan West sold 11,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $1,161,821.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,555.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,096 shares of company stock valued at $27,040,958 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.89.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $116.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.49. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.57 and a fifty-two week high of $118.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

