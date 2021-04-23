ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Releases Earnings Results

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ASLN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.15. 6,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,236. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $119.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.49.

ASLN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

