ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Stock Rating Lowered by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ASMIY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMIY traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $304.25. 449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 1.40. ASM International has a one year low of $104.50 and a one year high of $323.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $285.30 and its 200 day moving average is $228.58.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 22.44%.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

