ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €590.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been given a €590.00 ($694.12) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €518.00 ($609.41) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group set a €445.00 ($523.53) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €540.00 ($635.29) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €630.00 ($741.18) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €534.00 ($628.24) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €540.91 ($636.36).

