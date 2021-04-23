ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.84 EPS

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $647.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $591.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $504.57. The stock has a market cap of $271.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.38, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML has a 1-year low of $275.96 and a 1-year high of $665.87.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $1.8864 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $707.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

