ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.84 EPS

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.
Shares of ASML opened at $647.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $591.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $504.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. ASML has a 1 year low of $275.96 and a 1 year high of $665.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.66 billion, a PE ratio of 72.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $1.8864 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.
About ASML
ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.
See Also: Trading Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.