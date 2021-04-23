ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.84 EPS

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

Shares of ASML opened at $647.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $591.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $504.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. ASML has a 1 year low of $275.96 and a 1 year high of $665.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.66 billion, a PE ratio of 72.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $1.8864 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Grupo Santander lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $707.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.80.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

