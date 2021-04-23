ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $83.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ASOS from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Grupo Santander cut shares of ASOS from a hold rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of ASOS stock opened at $72.74 on Tuesday. ASOS has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 3.70.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

