Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Has $4.45 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up 2.7% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,214,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,525,000 after buying an additional 1,254,307 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,713,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,698,000 after acquiring an additional 361,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,089,275,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,383,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,083,000 after acquiring an additional 42,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.07.

RTX traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.21. The stock had a trading volume of 41,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,245,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $80.06. The firm has a market cap of $121.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

