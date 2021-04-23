Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Makes New Investment in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 13,581 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 50.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $601,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

In related news, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $46,500.00. Also, EVP Alicia Robertson sold 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $188,910.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

NASDAQ BFST traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $494.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Equities analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Business First Bancshares Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.