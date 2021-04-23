Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Trims Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV reduced its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Public Storage makes up approximately 2.8% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 4.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Public Storage by 24.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $12,831,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.63.

Shares of PSA traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $277.14. 1,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,732. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $172.11 and a 1 year high of $276.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.89 and its 200-day moving average is $233.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

