Assura (LON:AGR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $74.75

Assura Plc (LON:AGR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.75 ($0.98) and traded as high as GBX 76 ($0.99). Assura shares last traded at GBX 74.80 ($0.98), with a volume of 5,599,489 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Assura from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Assura presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 83.75 ($1.09).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 72.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 74.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.01. The firm has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.71 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Assura’s payout ratio is 0.83%.

In related news, insider Jayne Cottam sold 78,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97), for a total value of £58,319.40 ($76,194.67). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 606 shares of company stock worth $44,835.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

