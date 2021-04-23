Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $116.85 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,504,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 187,932 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up 2.9% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Morgan Stanley worth $116,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 105.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 30,024 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,086,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,956,000 after purchasing an additional 212,148 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5,054.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 352,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,053,000 after purchasing an additional 345,855 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MS. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

Shares of MS stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,798,669. The company has a market cap of $149.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.52. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $86.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

