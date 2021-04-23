Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,203,376 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,203,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,015,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 25,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 364,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.26.

Shares of WFC traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.76. The company had a trading volume of 477,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,608,859. The company has a market capitalization of $180.91 billion, a PE ratio of 115.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $44.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.75.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

