Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 15,419 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,419 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up about 1.7% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $67,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,066,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,398,918,000 after acquiring an additional 292,485 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,031,000 after acquiring an additional 253,994 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after buying an additional 1,289,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,006,240,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,714,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $999,509,000 after acquiring an additional 22,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $8.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $376.43. 29,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,485. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $117.85 and a 1 year high of $392.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $370.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Argus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.95.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

