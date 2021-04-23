Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 1,705 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 517,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $19,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $387,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,626 shares of company stock worth $2,174,468 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of BSX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.76. 88,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,358,774. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.14. The company has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

