Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Takes $9.23 Million Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 198,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SIX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,939. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.00.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.59 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

