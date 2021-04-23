ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ACLLF. CIBC upped their price target on shares of ATCO from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of ATCO in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ATCO has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.50.

ATCO stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,050. ATCO has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day moving average is $30.27.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

