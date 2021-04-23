ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Lowered to “Neutral” at CSFB

CSFB lowered shares of ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB currently has C$46.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$45.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$44.00 target price (up previously from C$43.00) on shares of ATCO in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC raised their target price on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered ATCO to a neutral rating and set a C$45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$46.58.

ACO.X stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$42.57. The company had a trading volume of 55,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.25, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.71. ATCO has a fifty-two week low of C$34.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.65.

In other ATCO news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 5,000 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total value of C$195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,782,612.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

